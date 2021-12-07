Guwahati: DTO Operation Against Public Vehicles Breaking Rules

The transport department on Tuesday started an operation against the breaking of road rules near Guwahati’s Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT).

The operation was started under the district transport officer (DTO), Himangshu Das.

The operation was mainly against public transport vehicles carrying excess load than the prescribed capacity.

During the operation, many buses coming out of the ISBT in Guwahati were checked. They were found to be carrying vegetables, exceeding the prescribed load capacity.

In this regard, fines were imposed on many of the transport buses.

