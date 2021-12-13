Guwahati: Father Brutally Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter In Boragaon

By Pratidin Bureau
The incident was reported from Gosaigaon in Boragaon in Guwahati where a father allegedly killed his own 11-year-old daughter. In the meantime, police officials from Gorchuk Police Station have reached the spot.

In yet another incident of a brutal murder that has come to light in Guwahati’s Boragaon area, a young girl was reportedly killed on Monday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Asha Bodo, was brutally murdered, and was kept locked inside a room by the father.

The mother, Parvati Bodo, had reportedly left for work yesterday. Upon returning today, she found her daughter killed and the incident came to light.

Meanwhile, the father, one Balbahadur Biswakarma alias Balen Chetry, has reportedly fled the scene and has not been traced yet. He is reportedly a resident of Tezpur.

The police have recovered a rope and a bottle of alcohol from the spot. It is also being reported that there was frequent strife between the husband and wife

