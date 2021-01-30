Guwahati: Female Teacher Injured By Himanta Biswa’s Convoy

A female teacher was reportedly injured on Saturday afternoon by Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy during a protest by a group of teachers in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

As per reports, the teacher, one Deepa Payeng, ran after the convoy in protest against not receiving an appointment letter from the state government. She alleged that the minister, who was in his car, did not listen to her and sped away. The convoy brushed against her body which resulted in Payeng falling down on the ground and sustaining injuries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the minister had distributed appointment letters to 4511 elementary teachers during a public function in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that the Assam government was supposed to provide appointment letters to 12,000 teachers but only 4511 received them.

“The state government has insulted us by not providing us with appointment letters. I am a graduate and have been teaching since 1995,” said Payeng who hails from Jonai in Dhemaji district.

The protest was staged by a group of teachers in Khanapara who did not receive appointment letters from the state government.