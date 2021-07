Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out In Lakhtokia | In Pics & Video

A massive fire broke out at an electric pole in Guwahati’s Lakhtokia on Monday afternoon.

Fire tenders had rushed to the spot and have successfully doused the flames near railway gate no 2 in the Fancy Bazar area.

As per the initial investigation carried out by the fire department and Guwahati police the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

There have been no reports on damages of properties so far.

