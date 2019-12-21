Guwahati gears up for IndvsSL T20i match

Guwahati will host the first T20 match of Sri Lanka’s Tour of India on January 5, 2020. The match will be played at the Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Tickets for the 1st T20i match in Guwahati between India and Sri Lanka will be available @Bookmyshow from 24th December.

Sri Lanka is coming to India in January 2020 to play a mini-series of 3 matches for 6 days. Earlier this duration is booked for Zimbabwe which is scheduled to visit India to play some matches against India to gain some experience against Indian team.

Barsapara is the only international cricket stadium of Assam and it was established in 2012. Till now this stadium has hosted two international matches and the last two matches were very successful and we are hoping that India vs Sri Lanka T20 tickets Guwahati will be sold out soon like previous matches.