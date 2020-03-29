GUWAHATI | Govt’s ‘Veggie delivery’ suspended for 2 days

By Pratidin Bureau
47

The Assam government has decided to roll back its earlier order and deferred the process of vegetable selling by administration in Kamrup (M). In a statement, the Metro administration said that it has decided to suspend the veggie delivery service for 2 days (Sunday, Monday).

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District had arranged to sell vegetables at 66 points of Guwahati city by Mobile vans. The Chief Secretary of state government directed to continue the process and increase the area of coverage, if needed.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners of the State to issue gratuitous relief materials for 7 days to the daily wage earners like rickshaw pullers, labourers, etc. living/stranded in the urban areas as per the norms of Assam Relief Manuals.

The Chief Secretary also directed that the production units of Bread, biscuits, packaged water, rice mill, chirra mill, flour mills will continue production with minimum staff maintaining social distance.

