Guwahati: International Flights To Resume Soon From LGBI Airport

The international flights are reportedly to resume very soon from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati to six international destinations.

The international flights that will resume to the six international destinations are Bangkok, Singapore, Dhaka, Yangon, Kathmandu and Kuala Lumpur.

According to a report from the Inside Northeast, the aforesaid destinations were earlier introduced under the UDAN scheme. However, these were discontinued due to insufficient passengers and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the losses that incurred because of insufficient passengers, the said flights had to be closed down, informed Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary earlier.

The Minister said, “This time there will be no such discontinuation of international flights even if there are not enough passengers as the Government will be paying for the vacant seats under ‘Viability Gap Funding’. 90 percent of the amount will be paid by the Centre and the remaining 10 percent by the State Government,” reported Inside Northeast.

