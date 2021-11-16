Guwahati: IT Dept Conducts Raid at Kailash Lohia’s Residence, Offices

The Income Tax department on Tuesday carried out raids in various locations in Guwahati at the business establishments of noted business tycoon Kailash Lohia. The raid was carried since 10.30 am.

The offices of the Lohia group at Christian Basti and Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati has been raided by the income tax sleuths. The raid was also being conducted at the residence of Lohia.

According to sources, the raids were carried out on the basis of complaints regarding huge tax evasion against Kailash Chandra Lohia and his group of companies.

The income tax officers team came from Kolkata, said sources.

