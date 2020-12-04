Guwahati: IT Raids At Unique Plaza

Income Tax Department raided Nabin Singhal’s business establishment at Beltola in Guwahati on Friday.

As per sources, IT Department raid is underway at Mahalaxmi Group which is in Unique Plaza’s 3rd floor.

On the other hand the IT Department also raided the residence of established businessman Pankaj Chaudhary in Margherita on Friday morning.

The IT department simultaneously searched Chaudhary’s residence as well as his business establishment.

It may be stated that the he was related to coal mining and his name was taken in coal mining scam in various news channels.

The reason behind IT Dept. raid is yet to be known.

The search is still underway.

The IT Department conducts raid in three different places in the state  

