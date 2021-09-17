Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Man Attacks Auto-Rickshaw Driver With Sharp Object

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly attacked by a man with a sharp object in Guwahati’s Athgaon area.

The incident occurred near No. 4 rail gate at Kabadi market when one Jiaur Rahman attacked the rickshaw driver for reasons currently unknown.

The rickshaw driver, identified as Amit Giri, has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and is in critical condition.

Accused Rahman is now absconding and search operation to nab him has been launched.

Investigation is on.

