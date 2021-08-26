Guwahati-Naharlagun Train Services to Resume from September 1

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Naharlagun Express

The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to resume the services of daily express train between Guwahati and Naharlagun from September 1. The train will run with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches between Guwahati and Naharlagun for the benefit of short distance travellers.

The Guwahati-Naharlagun Train No 05617 will leave Guwahati at 9.20 PM and will reach Naharlagun at 4.25 AM. The train will have 15 coaches, this was informed by NFR through a tweet.

In return direction, Train No 05618 Naharlagun-Guwahati express will leave Naharlagun at 7.50 PM and will reach Guwahati next day at 4.25 AM.

Related News

Yahoo Shuts Down News Websites in India

Mizoram’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Still Above 9%

Tolo News Reporter Ziar Yaad Attacked by Taliban, Report of…

Assam: RailTel Launches AI-Based Attendance for 48,000 Govt…

ALSO READ: Tolo News Reporter Ziar Yaad Attacked by Taliban, Report of his Death False

You might also like
National

Delhi Govt Announces Total Curfew for a Week Starting Today

Top Stories

BJP To Get 100+ Seats In Assam Assembly Polls: Baijayant Panda

Assam

Citizenship Bill: Congress’ dual standard exposed

National

PM visits Varanasi

Top Stories

Masjid Was Not Built on Vacant Land, Says SC

Top Stories

COVID-19: India Conducts 10 Lakh Tests In Single Day