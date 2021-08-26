Guwahati-Naharlagun Train Services to Resume from September 1

The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to resume the services of daily express train between Guwahati and Naharlagun from September 1. The train will run with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches between Guwahati and Naharlagun for the benefit of short distance travellers.

The Guwahati-Naharlagun Train No 05617 will leave Guwahati at 9.20 PM and will reach Naharlagun at 4.25 AM. The train will have 15 coaches, this was informed by NFR through a tweet.

In return direction, Train No 05618 Naharlagun-Guwahati express will leave Naharlagun at 7.50 PM and will reach Guwahati next day at 4.25 AM.

