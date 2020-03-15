GUWAHATI | Newly-elected press club body sworn in

The oath-taking ceremony of Guwahati Press Club was held on Sunday at its office premises in Ambari, Guwahati.

Guwahati Press Club (GPC) on Thursday elected a new committee, with Manoj Nath, a senior journalist and news editor of Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta, as its new president.

Dhaniram Kalita, senior photojournalist from Asomiya Pratidin, won the post of vice-president while Mousumi Sarma Baruah of News 18 Assam & Northeast bagged the seat reserved for women vice-president.

Senior staff reporter of The Assam Tribune Sanjoy Ray has been elected as the general secretary. Journalists Manindra Deka (DY365) and Manisha Kalita (DY365) won the seats for assistant general secretary (AGS) and AGS (women), respectively.

Raju Baruah of News 18 Assam & Northeast bagged the post of organising secretary, and Nayan Pratim Kumar, political editor of Pratidin Time, won the treasurer’s post.

The new cultural secreatary of GPC is Pallabi Bora of Prag News, and Dhiraj Hazarika (DY365) won the post of sports secretary.

A total of 36 candidates, including eight women, were in the fray for 10 posts, of which two were reserved for women.