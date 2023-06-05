Guwahati: Body Recovered From Pond at Chandrapur

The body of a middle-aged man was recovered from a pond at Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The deceased man has been identified as one Hira Mahatu.
The body was recovered from a pond near Thakurkusi village, sources informed, adding that the reason behind his demise it yet to be established.
Local police reached the scene soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier today, the body of a man was recovered near the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) after he had reportedly drowned in a pond near the campus.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a recovery operation during which the body was recovered from the pond.
According to the information received, the person had gone to take a bath in the pond on Sunday when he drowned there. He was identified as Samar Deka.
Upon searching for him when he did not return, his belongings including a mobile phone, footwear, and clothing were found beside the pond. Later on, SDRF was called in who was able to recover the body today.