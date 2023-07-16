Protest Against GMC Over Lack Of Proper Garbage Disposal System In Guwahati

A protest was staged in Guwahati’s Manik Nagar on Sunday against the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) regarding lack of a proper garbage disposal system in the area.
The protest was staged by the people as the entire locality in Manik Nagar at the RG Baruah Road is filled by the bad odour coming from the plant.
According to sources, the group of concerned citizens and activists voiced their demand for the relocation of a sewage disposal centre located at the Nursery in Ganeshguri.
The protestors gathered to express their discontent with the current placement of the facility and called for immediate action from the GMC.