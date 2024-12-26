Guwahati Stabbing: Mousumi Gogoi’s Final Days Before Fatal Attack

{{ primary_category.name }}
Mousumi Gogoi, a 27-year-old woman, was tragically stabbed in Guwahati and later succumbed to her injuries She was a divorcee whose husband had previously died in an accident.
The alleged perpetrator, Bhupen Das, attempted suicide after the attack and was treated for self-inflicted lacerations and potential ingestion of a substance resembling kerosene He remains stable but is under medical care.
Mousumi, who had been living in Guwahati since 2021, worked as a caretaker for an NGO She was the mother of a 10-year-old daughter who lives with her maternal grandmother.
Her family, including her father with eye issues and siblings working outside the state, last heard from her two days prior to the incident Mousumi had visited her family home in January.
Bhupen Das used a rented Swift Desire car for the attack, paying Rs 5000 per day for it This detail highlights the premeditated nature of the crime.
Before the incident, Mousumi and Bhupen, who appeared to be married, had spent Christmas together and had planned visits to the Kamakhya temple and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
The case has drawn significant attention, with the Gauhati Medical College Hospital Superintendent providing updates on Bhupen Das's medical condition to the media
The tragic event sheds light on Mousumi's challenging life, marked by personal losses and the responsibility of caring for her young daughter
