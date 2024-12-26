Tragic Twist in Guwahati Stabbing: Mousumi Gogoi’s Final Days Before Fatal Attack

In the latest development in the sensational Guwahati stabbing attack case, the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Abhijit Sarma provided new insights into the condition of the perpetrator, Bhupen Das, who allegedly stabbed 27-year-old Mousumi Gogoi on Thursday morning before attempting suicide by self-harming.

Speaking to the media, Abhijit Sarma said, "He had harmed himself with a sharp cutting instrument. There are two lacerations: one is 4x2x1 cm and another is 5x2x1 cm in the epigastric which is below the umbilicus. There is no medical history, whereas, after examining the patient, the doctors learned that there is blood inside the abdomen, thus, we are taking up the case for surgery. The patient is however stable. The patient must have tried to commit suicide, which we call a self-inflicted injury. We have also learned that the youth have consumed an unknown substance that smells like Kerosene. His pulse is a little high, but his BP is normal. He is a resident of Sariahtali in Nalbari district of Assam."

Meanwhile, the victim woman Mousumi Gogoi, who succumbed to her injuries, has been identified as a divorcee. Her father, Prafulla Gogoi, confirmed that her husband had died in an accident. Additionally, her mother, Monalisa Gogoi, has also passed away. The victim had studied until class 9 and was working as a caretaker for an NGO in Guwahati. She had been living in the city since 2021. Mousumi Gogoi had one elder brother and one younger brother, who resided outside the state for their professional duties. Her father, who is suffering from an eye-related issue, mentioned that Mousumi had last contacted him two days ago. Mousumi leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, who lives with her maternal grandmother. The victim had visited her family home last January.

In another revelation, the vehicle used by Bhupen Das in the attack, a Swift Desire bearing registration number AS 01JC 7814, was taken on rent from one Deep Bharali for Rs 5000 per day.

Interestingly, before the crime occurred, Mousumi Gogoi and Bhupen Das, who also appeared to be married, had spent Christmas together. They had plans to visit the Kamakhya temple that day and had scheduled a trip to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday.