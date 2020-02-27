Guwahati: Nirmala Sitharaman To Hold Budget Discussion

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Guwahati on Thursday to hold discussions on the Union Budget 2020-21, which was presented in the Parliament on February 1.

The finance minister will sit in a discussion with the industry representatives, trade bodies, and investment bankers and interact with them on various themes and provisions in the union budget.

The union minister will also hold another detailed interactive session with economists, academicians, policy experts, tax experts and various other opinion leaders regarding the salient features of the budget 2020-21.

Sitharaman will be joined by Rajeev Kumar, Secretary (Finance and DFS), Atanu Chakrabarty, Secretary (Department of Economic Affairs), Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Secretary (Revenue), TV Somanathan, Secretary (Expenditure), PC Mody, Chairman (Central Board of Direct Taxes and Customs).

The finance minister will also address the media later on the day at Hotel Taj Vivanta.