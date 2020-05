The Inland Water Transport Department (IWTD) will resume the ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati from Thursday (May 7). The decision was taken after Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has directed the IWTD to resume the passenger ferry services in Guwahati.

However, all COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, sanitization measures should be strictly followed at the terminals (ghats) and vessels during the period of operation in the ferry services.