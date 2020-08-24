Guwahati-North Guwahati Ropeway Inaugurated

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated the longest ropeway in India connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati on Monday in the presence of Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

Inaugurating the ropeway, Minister Sarma said, “The ropeway has become the ornament of the city. The destruction of public property hurts. The government made the property and the public destroy it. We were in dilemma as to how we can bring back the normal Guwahati after the CAA movement when the public property has been destroyed by the agitators.”

He further stated that we have also thought for an alternate road over the Brahmaputra after the completion of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge.

The Minister also said that the road from Pandu to Kamakhya temple will be inaugurated on January 1.

The ropeway is around 2 KM long and the distance shall be covered in 8-9 minutes. There are two carriages and each carriage can carry 32 passengers.

One way of the ride will cost Rs. 60, while a two-way commute will require Rs. 100.

The inauguration of the river ropeway has brought a ray of hope to the people of North Guwahati who have been facing perils in communication over the years. It is also expected to boost the tourism sector in the state.