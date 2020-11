In a major development, one person has been detained by the Palashbari police officials on Monday night in connection to the Asomiya Pratidin journalist Milan Mahanta who was tied to a light post and beaten up by miscreants for reporting on gambling activities in Guwahati’s Mirza on Saturday.

The accused Diganta Das was living in hiding since the incident and based on a tip-off was apprehended at Lengapara in Maniari Tiniali.

Das is currently in police custody and an investigation is underway.