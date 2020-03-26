GUWAHATI | People can buy veggies from these places

In view of present prevailing scarcity of vegetables the Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Assam Government has arranged to sell vegetables in seven designated points in Guwahati from Friday.

The names of the designated points are Sixmile, Ulubari, Ganeshguri, Fancy Bazar, Narengi, Maligaon, and Silpukhuri. The department is all set to provide vegetables through seven delivery trucks, Sixmile (AS 18 AC 2186), Ulubari (AS 18 AC 2244), Ganeshguri (AS 18 C 8465), Fancy Bazar (AS 18 C 1179), Narengi (AS 18 C 9306), Maligaon (AS 19 C 4794), Silpukhuri (AS 18C 9679 A).

The move came after a discussion held between Minister of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and senior officials of the department on Thursday.

The discussion was held under the chairmanship of Phani Bhusan Chaudhury, Minister Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Assam in presence of Additional Chief Secretary of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Govt of Assam, Managing Director, Assam Food Supply Corporation and the Director, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Govt of Assam.

The officers concerned are directed to ensure proper maintenance of social distancing during the time of selling of vegetables at the designated points.