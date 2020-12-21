Guwahati Planetarium Opens to View Great Conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter

The Guwahati Planetarium has opened on Monday to view the planets Saturn and Jupiter together, the two biggest planets which are lined up to create a rare spectacular event ‘The Great Conjunction’.

The Great Conjunction occurs when Jupiter and Saturn overlap in the night sky. The Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction is being referred to as the ‘Christmas Star of 2020’.

According to NASA, this event will take place after approximately 400 years since the planets were this close to each other in the

sky and almost 800 years after Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night.

“The Planetarium will be open for the public to witness the event. This can be done by a telescope,” said Babul Bora, Curator, Guwahati Planetarium.