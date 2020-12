In a latest update, the Northeastern region’s primary astronomical education and research centre — Guwahati Planetarium reopens on Sunday after nearly nine months of remaining closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, a state-of-the-art multi-activity centre worth rupees Rs.12.42 crore was inaugurated within the planetarium premises. The activity centre would -D theatre, Virtual Reality Lab, Tinkering Lab and an auditorium with all modern facilities.