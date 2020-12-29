Guwahati Police Issues Guidelines For New Year Celebrations

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid new mutant coronavirus strain from UK, Guwahati police on Tuesday issued guidelines for party-goers for New Year celebrations on December 31. The order was passed by Police Commissioner of Guwahati Munna Prasad Gupta.

Guidelines –

  • Only licensed bars can be opened till 12 AM midnight with not more than 50% capacity.
  • Masks and use of sanitizers are mandatory.
  • Naka checking will be installed at various places in the city.
  • Guwahatians are urged not to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol. “We will keep a close eye on the drunkards” the police commissioner said.
  • Loud music will not be allowed after 10 PM.

