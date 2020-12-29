Guwahati Police Issues Guidelines For New Year Celebrations
Amid new mutant coronavirus strain from UK, Guwahati police on Tuesday issued guidelines for party-goers for New Year celebrations on December 31. The order was passed by Police Commissioner of Guwahati Munna Prasad Gupta.
Guidelines –
- Only licensed bars can be opened till 12 AM midnight with not more than 50% capacity.
Related News
- Masks and use of sanitizers are mandatory.
- Naka checking will be installed at various places in the city.
- Guwahatians are urged not to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol. “We will keep a close eye on the drunkards” the police commissioner said.
- Loud music will not be allowed after 10 PM.