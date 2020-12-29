Guwahati Police Issues Guidelines For New Year Celebrations

Amid new mutant coronavirus strain from UK, Guwahati police on Tuesday issued guidelines for party-goers for New Year celebrations on December 31. The order was passed by Police Commissioner of Guwahati Munna Prasad Gupta.

Guidelines –

Only licensed bars can be opened till 12 AM midnight with not more than 50% capacity.

Masks and use of sanitizers are mandatory.

Naka checking will be installed at various places in the city.

Guwahatians are urged not to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol. “We will keep a close eye on the drunkards” the police commissioner said.