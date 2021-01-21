Guwahati: Preparations Are on Full Swing for the 72nd R-Day

Preparations are going on in full swing for the 72nd Republic Day celebration at the Veterinary field in Khanapara. Security has been beefed up in Guwahati ahead of the celebration of Republic Day amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 12 platoons will participate in the parade and practice sessions are going on in the field as only 4 days left for Republic Day. Veerangana, CRPF, SDRF, NCC, ITBP, Assam Police are amongst the 12 platoons who are practicing ahead of the celebration.

It may be noted that, unlike the Independence Day which was celebrated at Judges’ Field due to the coronavirus pandemic, the personnel who will participate in the parade will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test from Friday and those who will be tested positive will immediately be shifted to the hospital.

Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi will inaugurate the host of programmes by hoisting the flag.

According to reports, CCTV cameras have been installed in the field and security has been tightened so that no untoward incident could take place on the day.