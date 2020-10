A dead body was found early Thursday morning in Noonmati, Guwahati.

The deceased was identified as one Abhijit Anand, an employee of the Railway department and a resident of Shankar nagar of Noonmati.

According to sources, the body was found lying close to railway tracks beside a forest area in north Guwahati early Thursday.

He is suspected to have been killed by a miscreant.