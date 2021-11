A ship catches fire at Uzanbazar ghat in Guwahati on Thursday night. The standing ship that catches fire is ‘Sukafa’.

Three persons were trapped inside the ship when it catches fire. However, the trapped persons have not been injured in the incident.

The ship has been completely gutted in the fire. However, the reason of the fire is not yet known.

The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flame.

