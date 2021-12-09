Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati to Soon Have 4 New Flyovers: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced that Guwahati will soon have four new flyovers. This was announced by the minister at the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The new flyovers will be constructed at National Highway 37 in Boragaon, Gorchuk, Lokhra and Basistha Chariali.

The minister also announced that the city will also have a ‘Ring Road’. He further informed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will start 131 projects in the Northeast with an estimated cost of Rs. 84,193 crore.

