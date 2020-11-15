Guwahati: Two Injured In Road Accident

In a horrific accident that occurred in Guwahati’s Khanapara, two people have been injured and are in critical condition after a speeding vehicle carrying six commuters hit a pedestrian.

The driver of a speeding Scorpio numbered AS 01EJ 1677 enroute Guwahati city on Saturday night lost his control, hit a pedestrianian, and crashed into an electric post. The car toppled over and has been severely damaged.

The group comprising six young men in the vehicle was rescued by local residents and was rushed to Apollo Hospital.

