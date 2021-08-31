Guwahati: Water Level in Brahmaputra Rises at Warning Level

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Brahmaputra

The water level of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati is rising at a warning level due to the heavy rainfall for several consecutive days in Assam.

The daily rise in water level is increasing from 20cm on Monday at 8 am to 42 cm on Tuesday at 10 am.

Guwahati might be inundated with floods anytime through Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazaar due to the increasing level of water at the Brahmaputra.

The staff and workers of ferry service are in a dilapidated condition. The railings of Lachit Ghat have also been submerged under water.

It may be mentioned that the late floods in Assam have affected over 3.6 lakhs people in 21 districts in the state.

