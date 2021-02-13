Guwahati Zoo Sends Black Panthers To Ambani’s Gujarat Zoo

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati will receive two pairs for zebra from Israel in exchange for two black panthers, which will be relocated to Reliance-owned Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Guwahati zoo, Tejas Mariswamy, Assam is the only breeding centre of Black Panther in the country.

Mariswamy said the zebra enclosure is currently being constructed and animals, which will be bought from Israel’s Zoological Centre Tel-Aviv Ramat-Gan, are expected to arrive by April.

“Under this exchange programme with Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom, a pair of black panthers have already been sent in January—under the approval of the Central Zoo Authority like any other such exchange of animals between zoos in India,” he said.

He added that several zoos in the country want black panthers bred in Guwahati zoo, like last year when a black panther was exchanged with Mysore zoo for an ostrich. Prior to that, another black panther was exchanged with a giraffe in Ranchi zoo.

Recently, Guwahati zoo received a pair of Hoolock Gibbons from Aizwal zoo in exchange for a tiger.