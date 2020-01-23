Hagrama doing Politics on NDFB-S Peace deal: Naba Sarania

The union government has finally come out to sign the framework agreement with all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) ahead of the election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Expressing his reaction over the issue of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (Saoraigwra) (NDFB-S) cadres returning to India from Myanmar for a peace deal, Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania said that we welcome those who have come for the deal. However, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary is seen doing politics on this issue.

“Hagrama claims that he played the ‘mediator’ role in the peace process. Actually, he didn’t involve in it. The NDFB-S cadres have come spontaneously to establish permanent peace in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD)”, Sarania added.

Earlier, sniffing a conspiracy to postpone the BTC election in the name of NDFB talks so as to allow those at the helm of BTC administration to rule for more than 6 months with an interim arrangement, Sarania said, “We hope the government will not take any decision against the people of Assam. If the government goes against the people of the State, it won’t survive in the 2021 Assembly election in the State. The much talked about alternative party will start from the BTC if the government fails to ensure the rights of the general public over there.”

Meanwhile, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary expressed hope that the region will get more funds for development once the much-awaited peace agreement with the NDFB is signed.

On the ensuing BTC election, scheduled to be held in April, Mohilary said his party, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), will win a majority of seats for the fourth consecutive term. He also demanded Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status for Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of the state.

The extremists from ULFA, NDFB, KLO, NLFB, NSLO and Adivasi Dragon Force have surrendered on Thursday in presence of Chief Minister Sonowal and other top officials of Assam Police.

A total of 644 rebel leaders and cadres have laid down their arms before the CM. All of them have returned from various places along with a huge amount of arms and ammunition.