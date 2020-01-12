Hardik Pandya Fails Fitness Tests, Pulled Out From India A

Indian All Round cricketer Hardik Pandya failed to clear the mandatory fitness test in Mumbai. Following which, he pulled out of India A team’s tour of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar, Tamil Nadu’s captain replaced Hardik Pandya in the India Team A squad has already boarded the flight to New Zealand.

It is reported that selectors had picked Pandya in the squad without testing him in the Ranji Games. Hardik Pandya also failed a couple of mandatory fitness tests and his scores were well below the permissible range suggesting that he is far from being fit for international cricket.

India A team’s fitness regimen doesn’t have any Yo-Yo tests.

India A-Team will play two 50-over warm-up games, three List A games and two four-day ‘Tests’ against New Zealand A team.