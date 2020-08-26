Haryana Agriculture Minister Tests COVID-19+

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the minister said in a Facebook post. He isolated himself at home.

His Facebook post reads as, “A COVID-19 test I got done three days ago came back negative, but a second test has come back positive. I’m isolating myself at home. I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get themselves checked as a precaution.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and three legislators have tested positive so far apart from Dalal.

Khattar, who is currently at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, tested positive days after a meeting with Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who announced later that he had tested positive as well.

The development also comes just as Haryana Assembly reconvenes for Monsoon Session on Wednesday.