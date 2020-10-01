Haryana BJP Leader Quits Party Over Farm Laws

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday quit the party over the recently implemented farm laws.

In his resignation letter to BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, he said he was quitting the party keeping the farmers issue in mind.

“I support them and resign from all the posts I hold and also resign from the party,” it added.

He mentions how farmer issues were not resolved and for which thousands of farmers were protesting against farm laws.

“The government should have created avenues for farmers by improving the existing system. The farmers’ concerns are genuine and the government should have addressed these,” he said.

He also claimed that a large number of farmers in the state have been facing difficulties in crop procurement since the past few days, but the government did not pay adequate attention to the matter.

Three contentious bills — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were given assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.