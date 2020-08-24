Top StoriesHealthNational

Haryana CM Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The CM announced about it on Twitter.

He tweeted, “I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.”

Earlier, Haryana Speaker had also tested positive for the contagion. Several MLAs of the state have also tested positive recently.   

