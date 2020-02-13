Hate speeches hurt BJP: Amit Shah

Home Minster Amit Shah admitted that the hate speeches given by some of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have harmed the party image and cost the party’s chances in the recent Delhi Assembly election.

Shah said, “Goli maaro, Indo-Pak match — those also should not have made. And due to this type of hatred comments, the party had suffered. The party distanced itself immediately.”

It may be mentioned here that in the recent Delhi election, top BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur, MP Parvesh Verma gave provoking statements in the election rally. They also received penalties from the Election Commission because of this.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Delhi assembly election with a clear majority (62seats out of 70), BJP succeeds to get only 8 seats.