Hathras Victim’s Family To Appear Before Court Today

The family of the 20-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security. The 20-year-old woman died at a hospital in Delhi last month, two weeks after the alleged gangrape.

According to a report of NDTV, the family left from Hathras for state capital Lucknow on Monday morning. Anjali Ganwar, while quoted by news agency ANI said, “I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. The district magistrate and superintendent of police are also accompanying us.”

The UP Police on Sunday assured about the security arrangements around the victim’s home. “There is sufficient security for the victim’s family. The local police is in touch with the family and nearby villages. Officials have been conducting peace meeting in the nearby villages and appealed to them not to pay attention to the rumours,” senior police officer Vineet Jaiswal told ANI.

“Shocked” by the alleged gang rape and murder of the 20-year-old woman and her forcible cremation by the police subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on October 1 had summoned top government officials to the court, the report stated.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh had ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief, and an additional director general of police to appear before it to explain the incident. The bench also ordered Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear to brief the court, including the ongoing probe into it.