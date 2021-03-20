Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

HBS Dodges CAA Question, Says Election Is On “Identity And Development”

By Pratidin Bureau
60

Dodging a question on BJP’s commitment to implement CAA in Assam, Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Satuday said that the party will be fighting the elections on state’s “identity and development.

“You can ask people of Assam, the election is on identity and development,” Sarma said.

Sarma also mocked the Congress partyfor promising that CAA will not implemented in Assam if they come to power.

“I think they have a huge majority in the Parliament and they can decide,” Sarma replied sarcastically.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to students of Lahowal College in Dibrugarh, assured that CAA would not be implemented in Assam if voted to power.

“It will be ensured in the state assembly that the CAA is not implemented in Assam,” he said, adding that they will stop the implemention on a national level too if they come to power.

