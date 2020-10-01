Heavy Rainfall To Lash NE Till Oct 5

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a warning of fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Assam, Megalaya and Tripura till October 5.

Furthermore, the principal agency for weather forecasting stated that moderate thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, east Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 12 hours.

However, the agency has predicted dry weather very likely to remain over most parts of the northwest India during the next five days.

The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon will continue to pass through Lat. 29°N/ Long.81°E, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjhanpur, Alwar, Nagaur, and Lat. 26°N/ Long.70°E, the agency added.