The wearing of helmets has been made compulsory for both the rider and the pillion of two wheelers in Guwahati.

The new rule has been issued by the Kamrup District Transport Department, failing which the driver’s license of the violator will be cancelled and a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed.

As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear a helmet.