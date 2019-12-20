High School TET postponed

By Pratidin Bureau
High School TET postponed
The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination in Assam has been postponed from its scheduled date from December to January. According to Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission officials, the High School TET exam has been postponed to January 19.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on December 22 but got postponed following widespread protests in several areas of Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, 136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested regarding the protests. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the rights of the indigenous Assamese will be protected.

