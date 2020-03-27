Top StoriesRegionalSports

Hima pledges 1 month’s salary to Arogya Nidhi

By Pratidin Bureau
136

Assam sprinter Hima Das on Thursday pledged to donate her one month’s salary to Assam Arogya Nidhi. She joined the likes of shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who have also contributed their bit for the cause.

“Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa,” Das tweeted.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Rs 1.6 crore to Hima from Assam Govt

Top Stories

WI Coach Suspended, to miss Guwahati match

Regional

Assam Govt. issues Picnic Guidelines

National

Rahul Gandhi loses Amethi

Regional

NIA takes over Zoo road bomb blast case

Regional

Chhaygaon flooded due to incessant rains

Comments
Loading...