Hima pledges 1 month’s salary to Arogya Nidhi

Assam sprinter Hima Das on Thursday pledged to donate her one month’s salary to Assam Arogya Nidhi. She joined the likes of shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who have also contributed their bit for the cause.

“Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa,” Das tweeted.