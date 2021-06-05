Himachal BJP MLA Narinder Bragta Dies Of Post COVID Complications

Narinder Bragta, senior BJP MLA and the Chief Whip of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, has died due to post COVID complications in Chandigarh. He was 68.

The BJP MLA had recovered from COVID-19 recently and was undergoing treatment for post COVID complications, his son informed on Facebook.

Born on September 12, 1952, Bragta was elected to the Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 1998 and remained the Horticulture Minister in the BJP regime led by Dhumal from 1998 to 2003. He was also a Cabinet minister from 2007 to 2012.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled Bragta’s death and said the loss is irreparable.

“Paid my heartfelt tributes to Sh @NarinderBragta ji, Chief Whip, Former Minister #HimachalPradesh, prayed to Lord to give peace to departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this huge loss. Om Shanti,” tweeted BJP National Council member and the party’s Himachal Pradesh unit Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon.