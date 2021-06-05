Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Himachal BJP MLA Narinder Bragta Dies Of Post COVID Complications

By Pratidin Bureau
72

Narinder Bragta, senior BJP MLA and the Chief Whip of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, has died due to post COVID complications in Chandigarh. He was 68.

The BJP MLA had recovered from COVID-19 recently and was undergoing treatment for post COVID complications, his son informed on Facebook.

Born on September 12, 1952, Bragta was elected to the Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 1998 and remained the Horticulture Minister in the BJP regime led by Dhumal from 1998 to 2003. He was also a Cabinet minister from 2007 to 2012.

Related News

Drugs Worth Rs 3.5 Crore Seized In Assam, 2 Women Held

TV Actor Pearl Puri Held For Allegedly Raping Minor

Twitter Issued ‘Final Notice’ To Comply With…

Delhi To See 37,000 COVID Cases In Single Day During 3rd…

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled Bragta’s death and said the loss is irreparable.

“Paid my heartfelt tributes to Sh @NarinderBragta ji, Chief Whip, Former Minister #HimachalPradesh, prayed to Lord to give peace to departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this huge loss. Om Shanti,” tweeted BJP National Council member and the party’s Himachal Pradesh unit Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon.

Also Read: Twitter Issued ‘Final Notice’ To Comply With Govt’s New IT Rules
You might also like
National

Hema Malini likely to be brand ambassador of UP cow body

Entertainment

Renowned Assamese Actor Pratyush Kr Rajkhowa No More

Health

Gap Between Covishield 2nd Dose To be Increased Up to 8 Weeks

Assam

Sonitpur: 2 Cyclists Killed In Road Accident

Top Stories

Lockdown 4.0 will have entirely new rules : Modi

National

Trump on 36-hours India visit | Full Schedule

Comments
Loading...