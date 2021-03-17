Himachal: BJP MP Ram Swaroop Found Dead at Delhi Residence

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, Ram Swaroop Sharma, was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. It was suspected that the leader committed suicide but police are investigating into it.

Sharma, 62, was found hanging in his room, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

According to a report of NDTV as quoted by police officials said that Mr Sharma’s personal assistant alerted the police control room around 7.45 am after the parliamentarian did not respond to knocks on his door. A police team was rushed to his residence immediately and forced open the door and found Mr Sharma hanging.

“He was found hanging inside his room, which was locked from inside. No suicide note has been found,” the police said.

An inquiry is underway and the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

The parliamentarian was reportedly unwell for the past few months.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were also adjourned till 1 PM after an obituary reference to Mr Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the BJP leader. In a tweet, Modi said, “Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to solving people’s problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

The BJP cancelled its parliamentary party meeting today following the news of his death.