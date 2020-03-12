Himanta Biswa elected as Chairman of Publication Board Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s pointsperson in the northeast was on Thursday elected as the new Chairman of Publication Board Assam, the apex and most influential publication body of the state.

While author and columnist Sumanta Chaliha, was elected as its vice-chairman.

The members are Rupam Baruah, Dr. Govindra Taid, Sushil Kurmi, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Dr. Dayananda Borgohain, Saidul Islam, Dr.Dipti Phukan Patgiri, Dr. Prashanta Chakraborty, Dr. Upen Rabha Hakacham and Dr. Noni Gopal Mahanta.

The management of the Board is vested with a Governing Body composed of the Minister for Education, Assam, as the Chairman and a Vice-Chairman, a Secretary and other members being nominated to it. The body of the Board consists of prominent writers and educationists of the state as member.