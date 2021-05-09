Top StoriesPratidin ExclusiveRegional

Himanta Biswa new Chief Minister of Assam

By Mrinal Talukdar
0

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to be the next Chief Minister of Assam and the formal announcement shall be made at the BJP legislature party meeting at 1200 hours.

This morning incoming Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma drove into the official residence of Chief Minister Sarbnanada Sonowal where he was met with the BJP Assam In Charge Vaijyanta Panda.

After that both Mr Sonowal and Dr Sharma drove into the BJP LP meeting in a symbolic gesture of unity. Mr Sonowal is expcted to propose the name of Dr Sarma as the leader of the BJPLP and to be seconded by BJP State Presdent Ranjit Dass.

Related News

Himanta Is Assam’s Next CM, Claims Digboi MLA Suren…

BJP To Stake Claim To Form Assam Govt Today

Tezpur: Over 300 Shops Gutted In Fire

Sonowal Or Himanta: Assam’s Wait For Its Next CM To…

The swearing in will take place tomorrow morning at Sankardev Kalakshetra.

You might also like
Regional

‘Bajra Ninad’ rends air in city

National

Siachen: Avalanche hits Indian Army team

Regional

Assam: First-year HS admission guidelines

Regional

Christmas celebration grips nation

Regional

Cattle-laden trucks seized in Jalukbari

Regional

Nagaland’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 179

Comments
Loading...