Himanta Biswa new Chief Minister of Assam

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to be the next Chief Minister of Assam and the formal announcement shall be made at the BJP legislature party meeting at 1200 hours.

This morning incoming Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma drove into the official residence of Chief Minister Sarbnanada Sonowal where he was met with the BJP Assam In Charge Vaijyanta Panda.

After that both Mr Sonowal and Dr Sharma drove into the BJP LP meeting in a symbolic gesture of unity. Mr Sonowal is expcted to propose the name of Dr Sarma as the leader of the BJPLP and to be seconded by BJP State Presdent Ranjit Dass.

The swearing in will take place tomorrow morning at Sankardev Kalakshetra.