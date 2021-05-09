Top StoriesRegional

Himanta Biswa Sarma Crowned 15th Chief Minister Of Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
441

Senior Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been declared as the state’s  15th Chief Minister after the BJP-led coalition won the Assembly elections held this year.

The incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal who tendered his resignation before the governor proposed Sarma’s name as the next chief minister of Assam in the BJP legislature meeting.

Newly inducted CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma with outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal
Related News

Profile: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Lower Assam new power centre of Assam

Incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal Submits Resignation Before…

Himanta Biswa new Chief Minister of Assam

The top officials met in Assam to elect the next Chief Minister of the state. The meeting saw the presence of  Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party General Secretary Arun Singh as central observers. Baijayant Panda, BJP’s Assam in-charge was also present on the occasion.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar felicitated Sarma as the new chief minister of the state.

Later in the day, around 4 pm, the BJP unit of Assam will meet Governor Jagdish Mukhi to stake claim to form the government. In the results announced for the 126-member Assam Assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister will take place on Monday. BJP national president J P Nadda will be present at the oath-taking event.

You might also like
Sports

IPL 2020 likely to happen in UAE or Sri Lanka, hints BCCI official

Sports

Will India meet Pakistan in Semis!

Top Stories

‘India Feels Absence Of A PM With Manmohan Singh’s Depth’: Rahul Gandhi

World

Anna Burns wins Man Booker Prize

National

Mukesh Ambani is now Asia’s richest man

Regional

Jorhat: Alleged drunkard abuses police

Comments
Loading...