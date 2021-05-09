Himanta Biswa Sarma Crowned 15th Chief Minister Of Assam

Senior Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been declared as the state’s 15th Chief Minister after the BJP-led coalition won the Assembly elections held this year.

The incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal who tendered his resignation before the governor proposed Sarma’s name as the next chief minister of Assam in the BJP legislature meeting.

Newly inducted CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma with outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal

The top officials met in Assam to elect the next Chief Minister of the state. The meeting saw the presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party General Secretary Arun Singh as central observers. Baijayant Panda, BJP’s Assam in-charge was also present on the occasion.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar felicitated Sarma as the new chief minister of the state.

Later in the day, around 4 pm, the BJP unit of Assam will meet Governor Jagdish Mukhi to stake claim to form the government. In the results announced for the 126-member Assam Assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister will take place on Monday. BJP national president J P Nadda will be present at the oath-taking event.