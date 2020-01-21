Himanta Biswa Sarma does not Believe in Democracy: Lurin Jyoti Gogoi

Himanta Biswa Sarma does not Believe in Democracy: Lurin Jyoti Gogoi
All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday slammed Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and alleged that he has scant regard for the spirit of “democracy”.

Talking to media Gogoi alleged that the Minister is making the disagreements over the ‘Jatiya’ issue between him and the indigenous organizations out to be something “personal”.

“Fear is not a factor here…this is nothing personal. This is an emotional matter”, Gogoi said, reacting to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statement in which he had claimed that he is not ‘scared’ of the senior, middle, or junior Gogoi.

