Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed the appointment letters to 168 new recruits of the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Assam.

He distributed the appointment letters to Field Workers, Social Workers, Computer Assistants, LDA and Field Evaluation Workers. Former Mangaldoi MP Ramen Deka was also present on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, “This shall further strengthen our health services for the welfare of people.”